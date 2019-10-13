Indore: Water supply to be hit today, tomorrow

Indore: Many areas in the city will have to go without drinking water on Monday and possibly on Tuesday also as fire damaged a 25 MVA transformer at a sub-station in Bhaklay village in Maheshwar district halting supply of water from Narmada Phase-III.

“Fire broke out in transformer at 10 am disrupting supply of 360 MLD water from Narmada Phase-III to overhead water tanks in the city,” said Balram Verma, water works incharge at Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

At about 5 pm, the water supply stopped from Narmada Phase-II pumps also for an hour as electricity circuits tripped. Narmada Project officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said alternate arrangements were made for electricity supply to Narmada Phase-III at 7 pm.

“Half of pumps of Narmada Phase-III started restoring supply of 180 MLD out of 360 MLD water to overhead water tanks. As pumps started late not much of the water could be transferred to the tanks,” he said

“Many overhead tanks remained empty and several others could not be filled to their capacity. Water supply through taps will badly be hit in the city on Monday,” he said. Many colonies will not receive water supply and others may get water with very low pressure.

Till late night the work to replace damaged transformer could not be started. Verma said new transformer is likely to be installed by Monday evening. That means 180 MLD water of Narmada Phase-III will not reach overhead tanks in the city till Monday evening, which will hit water supply on Tuesday also.

About 360 MLD water is supplied from Phase-III and 110 MLD water from Phase-I and Phase-II in the city. The city has 70 big and 16 small overhead water tanks of which 27 were affected.

Affected overhead water tanks: Bilawali, Bhanwarkuan, Khatiwala Tank, Gadi Adda, Pagnispaga, Radio Colony, PWD, Yeshwant Club, Cotton Adda, Bhagirathpura, Sneh Nagar, Hawa Bangala, Pragati Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Vidur Nagar, Nagin Nagar, Ambikapuri, Budh Nagar, Krishi Nagar, Mahaveer Nagar, Khajrana, Scheme No 54, Scheme No 94, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Saikripa Colony and Sarsuvidha Nagar.