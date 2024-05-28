Indore Water Crisis: Narmada Water Supply Hit In City Following Strong Wind And Storm

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the city had to face water scarcity as supply from Narmada connections was hit on Monday due to an electric glitch on Sunday evening at Jalud pumping station.

"All pumps of Narmada first, second and third phases of Narmada Project could not fill to their capacity due to damages to insulators and conductors at Jalud station following strong wind and storm on Saturday evening," IMC water works in-charge Abhishek Bablu Sharma said.

The winds caused fault in conductors and insulators at three places after big tree branches had fallen on cables of 33 KV feeder line from Chhoti Khargone to Jalud at 5 pm on Saturday.

After completion of repair work, pumps of Narmada first and second phases were started again at 8:05 pm and the pumps of third phase started at 9:45 pm.

As the pumps remain halted for 3 to 4 hours, the overhead water tanks in the city could not be filled to their capacity. Resultantly, residents of the city did not get water as per their daily needs. Besides, the pressure of water supply was also low.

Need to safeguard city's water resources: Verma

Municipal commissioner Shivam Verma on Monday stressed on the need for safeguarding city's water sources and ensuring urban development adheres to legal frameworks.

At a review meeting, Verma underscored the importance of preserving city's main water sources, including rivers, ponds, wells and stepwells.

He directed all building officers and inspectors to enforce regulations strictly. He also instructed them to monitor their respective zones continuously and prevent unauthorised construction of colonies.

Verma warned of strict action against officers failing to curb illegal construction. The meeting also addressed issues related to building licences and public grievances. Verma reviewed cases zone-wise and stressed the need for resolving complaints promptly. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of fire safety audits in commercial establishments like malls, restaurants and hospitals to ensure public safety.

Acknowledging the significance of citizen feedback, he instructed officials to address complaints received through CM Helpline and Indore 311 App efficiently. Moreover, he outlined guidelines to expedite the process of pending building licence cases, urging officials to prioritise daily tasks and maintain meticulous records.