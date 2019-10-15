Indore: Watchman falls to death from 5th floor

Indore: A watchman died after falling from the fifth floor of a semi-commercial building in Palasia area on Tuesday. The police are investigating whether he accidently fell or committed suicide by jumping from the height. The body has been sent for the autopsy.

Palasia police station in charge Shashikant Chourasiya said that the deceased has been identified as 35-year old Bhupendra Pal, a resident of Khatipura area of the city. He was employed as a watchman in Rukmani Plaza. The upper part of the building is residential, and there are shops on the ground floor.

Some people on the ground floor heard a crashing sound and they came out and found Bhupendra lying dead on the floor. The police were informed. Preliminary investigation revealed that he went on fifth floor for some work after which he fell. It is possible that Bhupendra jumped from the height to end his life, though police are refusing to say anything officially.

Police said that the building is in one of the busiest areas of the city but the CCTVs installed in the building were not functioning so the police could not recover any footage that could provide them with any clue. Bhupendra was unmarried and was staying here with parents. The statements of his parents are also being taken by the police.