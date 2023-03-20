Indore: VSI aims to train 10K VLSI design engineers, 100 start-ups in MP

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the launch of its Madhya Pradesh Chapter at IIT Indore, VLSI Society of India (VSI) president Satya Gupta here on Sunday said that they have set a target of training over 10,000 VLSI design engineers, 100 semiconductor start-ups and starting a BTech programme in VLSI in at least 20 colleges in the state in one year.

“This is a golden decade for semiconductors in India.

If we need to fulfil the aspirations of India then we need to ensure that there is a contribution from one and all, be it industry, educational institutions, faculty, students etc on the semiconductor front.

For that, we are opening up chapters of VSI all over the country,” he said while addressing the launch of the MP Chapter at IIT Indore on Sunday.

The launch was witnessed by faculties, researchers, start-up professionals, representatives from multinational companies and enthusiasts from the VLSI, electronics & semiconductors ecosystem.

Besides, students from 33 schools, colleges, and polytechnics in Madhya Pradesh were also present.

“The VSI Madhya Pradesh Chapter aims to foster a community of VLSI professionals, researchers, and students in the state and create opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and professional development,” said Gupta.

IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi said that India missed a lot of buses but it is bang on time when it comes to taking steps towards developing an ecosystem for semiconductors. The world has seen India' s determination during Covid-19 vaccination.

The same determination can be exhibited by training a workforce for developing semiconductors. India’s future lies in skilled manpower.

In his keynote address, Statewide Area Network project director and MP State Electronics Development Corporation AMD Anshul Gupta highlighted the significance of the VLSI industry in today's technological landscape and the importance of having a strong community to drive innovation and progress. He also highlighted the state government’s initiative to contribute to the India semiconductor mission.

The event also included keynote talks and interaction with the audience by industry leaders, who shared their insights on the latest trends and challenges in VLSI and discussed the role of the VSI Madhya Pradesh Chapter in advancing the industry in the state. The speakers included Sachin Agrawal, senior vice-president, Product Design & Development, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) Pithampur; Ruchir Dixit, vice-president and country manager Siemens EDA and executive council member of India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA) and Nishit Gupta, interim technology director, India Semiconductor Mission, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.