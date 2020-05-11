Indore: Volvo bus parked in AICTSL depot gutted in fire pix anand shivre

Indore: A bus was gutted in fire at AICTSL Depot opposite to Agriculture College on Sunday. Depot manager told Free Press that he along with other employees was at their office when they spotted the fire at around 4 pm. They informed police fire brigade and started their efforts to extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, fire fighters reached the spot. It is said that the fire broke out in the bus due to an electric short circuit. Another bus was also damaged due to fire. According to a fire brigade official, they had to use about 31000 liters water to extinguish the flamed completely.