Indore: Vishwa Hindu Parishad aims to eradicate religious fanaticism, says Alok Kumar

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Hinduism is gaining loyalty and respect from all over the world, and we will strengthen its belief to connect people with Hindu values” said Alok Kumar, working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, while concluding a three-day meet. The meetings were held by the board of trustees and the management committee of Vishwa Hindu Parishad to defeat religious fanaticism in society.

Kumar said, “A comprehensive policy has to be made at the global level to deal with the bad effects of religious fanaticism. This bigotry has to be fought at the intellectual, social, and political levels. VHP, Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini along with revered saints and thinkers of the society have been working towards it effectively.”

VHP's board of trustees appealed to all sections of society not to nurture the anti-national tendency for the sake of immediate interests. The board has also appealed to the Central and State Governments to keep "control over the madrassas and missionary schools that teach extremism and separatism"and instead of extremism and separatism, make arrangements for development and harmony-oriented education.