Indore: Virtual passport court on Wednesday

If your passport application is under hold and you are unable to visit Passport office owing to COVID-19 pandemic, officers will resolve such cases by organising virtual passport court from Wednesday. Out of 2500 passport applications on hold, over 800 are from Indore region.

Probably for the first time in the country, such an initiative has been taken for passport seekers, whose applications have been put on hold due to certain queries. The Regional Passport Office, Bhopal will conduct Virtual Passport Court from Wednesday. Passport courts were to be held in March and June but due to the spread of Corona Virus infection, the initiative had to be cancelled. Even as the virus is on the rampage, the department decided to organise virtual passport court.

Rashmi Baghel, MP's Regional Passport Officer, informed that all applicants who had applied for passports from July 2019 till now, but due to lack of documents or adverse police verification report, their files have been put on hold. There will be a chance to present their cases virtually. She said this virtual passport court will be held on every working day for about 1 month, in which 100 to 150 applicants will be contacted.