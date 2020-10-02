Indore: Violence mars Gandhi Jayanti celebration as Congress fumes over BJP leader wearing Modi mask at the event

Indore: Violence was witnessed in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Regal Square on Friday on the occasion of 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Reportedly, the congressmen got aggresive after seeing a BJP worker, Laxminarayan Sharma, who came to attend the event dressed like prime minister Narendra Modi and wearing a mask of PM Modi. Sharma offered garland to Gandhi's statue and when he came down, the Congressmen started arguing with him and later allegedly assaulted him.

The Congressmen were protesting near Gandhi’s statue on the Hathras gang-rape incident and were provoked by the BJP worker, Sharma, after which the incident took place. However, police interfered in the matter and rescued Sharma from the place and dispersed the crowd.

After the incident, BJP leaders criticised the event and raised questions on the Congress party. BJP leader and Member of Parliament (Indore constituency) Shankar Lalwani, said on the incident that some Congressmen have misbehaved with BJP workers. Gandhiji is not only of Congress. The act the congressmen have done is tragic and condemnable.