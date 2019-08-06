Indore: Villagers beat seven youth suspecting as kidnappers

Indore: Seven persons were beaten up by villagers in Maheshwar on Sunday night as former doubted that they were kidnappers.

They visited Maheshwar on weekend and forgot the road to Indore while returning.

“The youth reached Gujri village and asked residents about the road to Indore. The villagers doubted them and gheraoed them before interrogating,” police in Maheshwar told mediapersons. Later, the villagers started beating them and even manhandled the cops when they reached to save youth.

The youth have been identified as Udayraj, Nazir, Uttam, Riyaz, Bunti, Prateek, Amit and Bunty. All were sent to MY Hospital for treatment.