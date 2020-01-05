Indore: Vijayvargiya’s statement shows his party’s ideology, says HM Bala Bachchan

Indore: Home minister Bala Bachchan on Sunday said national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is frustrated due to which he is giving statement, “I will set Indore on fire”.

Talking to media on Sunday, he said Vijayvargiya’s actions and statements will not stop government from taking action against mafia. “If he believes that action against mafia is wrong, then he should challenge the drive with proofs,” Bachchan remarked and added that Madhya Pradesh had become a den of mafia during BJP government.

“Vijayvargiya’s statement shows the ideology of his party and also his culture and upbringing. Drive against mafia will continue unabated,” he added.

Responding to a query that action has been taken only against BJP activists, he said action has been taken against mafia and there is no question of party politics over it. “Vijayvargiya should tell people why his government let the mafia establish themselves in the state,” Bachchan said.

To a query on Vijayvargiya’s arrest in the case, he said law will take its own course while police will take whatever action is required.