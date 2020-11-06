Indore: Vidyasagar Maharaj hails city's steps to become smart

Indore: Indore has taken a courageous step to move ahead and create a new history. Stating this, Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj appreciated Indore’s efforts and talked about the courageous step of the city to modify and build a new history as a smart city.

“Normally, a 60 to 70 year old monument stands at one place and collapses at some point in time, but Indore is planning to create a new history and bring a change in every part of the city,” Acharya said.

Speaking to his devotees in a large gathering in Vijay Nagar on Friday, Acharya said, “If we take an X-ray then we can find defects but not what's good in us and what are our qualities.” He added that similarly when we listen to someone, we can comprehend the meaning of their words and find out our defects.

“It is because of these defects that we are still here on earth. It is normal for us to be teary eyed by realising defects. Tears are a realisation that we have not made requisite efforts to reach god,” Acharya said.

Further, he suggested devotees to accept what does not belong to them. “Never take something unless someone gives it to you and don’t delude yourself to have a right on others' belongings,” Acharya said.

Further, he said, “Don't cry after losing your job. Cry after losing your ideals.” He suggested that people take inspiration, but never take inspiration from the one who over indulges and loses life.