Indore: Vi network out for about 2 hours, customers upset

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mobile customers of Vi (Vodafone-Idea), one of the leading telecom operators of the MP-Chhattisgarh region, were upset on Tuesday morning when their incoming and outgoing call services were badly hampered for about two hours. The reason was stated to be a cut in the fibre cable at some places.

According to a June 2022 report of telecom sector regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), there are 1.95 crore mobile subscribers of Vi in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The mobile network of Vi went out around 10.00 am on Tuesday. The customers of Vi were not able to make any calls to anyone. On the other hand, customers of the other telecom operator also failed to make calls to customers of Vi.

There was panic among customers of all the telecom operators who did not know the exact reason for this problem. Later, it was realised that since the Vi network was down, neither incoming, nor outgoing Vi calls could be made. However, around 12.30 pm, the Vi network was restored.

‘Multiple fibre cuts’

‘There were multiple fibre cuts earlier today resulting in partial disruption of services for some customers in MP-CG. Our prompt response ensured full restoration of services within a short duration of time. The services are fully functional now. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers’

—Official Vi statement