Indore: VHP to launch awareness drive on CAA

Indore: General secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Milind Parande said his organisation will launch an awareness drive against misinformation on Citizen Amendment Act.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Parande said political parties have been spreading misinformation on CAA terming it discriminatory. The bill will provide citizenship to minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who are facing religious persecution there.

He said those pushing youth towards violence over misinformation on CAA are committing an anti-national act. Parande also condemned state government’s move to acquire lands of temples and allot them for other purposes.

“We will move court against it and will also protest against the salaries given to maulavis and priests from government funds. What is the need for this? Why priests in temples are discriminated against?” he remarked.

Talking about violence in JNU campus, Parande said some people tried to damage the server room of the university after which the violence erupted.

“They were trying to stop other students to get admission in the university. ABVP students may have gone there to stop such things. ABVP is being targeted in the whole matter,” Parande said, adding, “Students should remain alert and should not become part of one’s agenda specially when attempts are on to divert them from issues of national interest.”