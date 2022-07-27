Indore: Vaccination Maha Abhiyan today; target of vaccinating over 70,000 people with precaution dose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to vaccinate 100 per cent targeted people with precaution dose of vaccine, the health department, administration, and Indore Municipal Corporation are going to run a mega vaccination drive on July 27.

The Maha Abhiyan will be held for six days in the next two months. Officials have planned to set up over 324 vaccination sites across the district. Officials have been focusing on people who have not taken the precaution dose even after their due date.

“We will try to vaccinate over 70,000 people with the precaution dose at over 324 sites across the district. We have enough stock of vaccine available,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He also added that they will continue to vaccinate people all remaining days of the week at the government sites.

Over 2.73 lakh people have taken the precaution dose while over 25 lakh people are still remaining to take the dose.

Dr Gupta also said that a huge team will be deployed for the work which includes ASHA, anganwadi activists, IMC employees, and over 400 vaccination teams.

