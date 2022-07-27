Indore: Murdered girl was missing for more than a month

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The murdered girl, whose body was found in Chambal River under Gautampura police station jurisdiction, was identified by the police on Monday. She was missing from her place in Manpur more than a month ago and the police had registered a case against unidentified person\s for abducting her.

Gautampura police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur said that the girl was 17 years old and she was missing from her village in Manpur area. Her family members had lodged a missing report at the Manpur police station on June 6. Since then, the police had been searching for her.

Her body was recovered from the Chambal River near Ralayta village on Saturday stuffed in a plastic bag. The accused had also set her face on fire.

The photos of the girl were sent to nearby police stations for identification. After seeing the photos of the girl, the Manpur police station staff called her parents, who later identified her. The case diary was forwarded to Manpur police station staff for further investigation. Police believed that the person who abducted her, killed her.