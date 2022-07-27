Indore: IIT Indore’s ‘TITLI’ to fly into tribal’s life

IIT Indore director Suhas S Joshi addresses newly admitted students during an orientation programme on Tuesday. |

Keeping tribal people in mind, Indian Institute of Technology Indore has started a programme named as Technological Innovations for Tribal Livelihood ‘TITLI’.

“Under this programme, two new courses have been introduced titled as ‘Immersion for Rural Technology Development’ and ‘Design Thinking for Rural Applications’. Both these courses involve field visits to understand the needs of the rural population,” said Prof Suhas S Joshi while addressing orientation programme of new PG & PhD students on Tuesday.

It was the first offline orientation programme after the spread of pandemic.

A total of 424 students in various programmes including 198 in PhD, 104 in MSc, 81 in MTech, 41 in MS (Research), have been offered admission at IIT Indore for academic year 2022-23 (Autumn Semester).

Joshi said, “Research has been one of the brightest highlights of IIT Indore. Besides having over 4,500 publications in high impact factor journals, teams of students and professors have developed over 80 technologies that are at various stages of evolution.”

He added, “We are planning to establish a Translational Research Ecosystem in the Institute, where several of the in-house developed technologies can be translated to useful products for the benefit of industry and society. On the societal level, we at IIT Indore would like our students to provide technological solutions to the problems faced by the people at the bottom of the pyramid.”

Joshi asked all the students to resolve to contribute to good quality research that is meaningful to someone in the society. He advised all to work together to make IIT Indore an institution that cares for all.

The students were also oriented on the academic, research & development, student affairs, training & placement, innovation & incubation, international outreach, safety & security, hostels and medical facilities, library and minority cell by the respective heads of the sections.