Indore: Vacancies in State Engineering Services go up from 21 to 487

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a gift to engineering degree-holders, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has increased the number of vacancies from 21 to 487 which will be filled through the Engineering Service Examination. The MPPSC had announced the State Engineering Services Exam, 2021, two months ago. The candidates were very disappointed at that time as a mere 21 vacancies were declared.

There was a constant demand for increasing the number of vacancies. The last date for application expired on March 1 without their demand being accepted. However, the MPPSC has now increased 466 more posts in this examination. The new addition took the number of vacancies to 487.

A maximum of 427 posts are for civil engineers. As many as 34 posts of electrical/mechanical in the Public Works Department and Water Resources Department and 5 posts of mechanical in the Public Health Engineering Department will be filled through this examination.

With the increase in the number of vacancies, the link of the application is also reopened. According to information received from the MPPSC, online applications can be made from April 6 to April 15. Time will be given till April 17 to rectify errors. Centres will be set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur for the examination.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:39 AM IST