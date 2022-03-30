Bhopal: All rules flouted, this is Vyapam scam 2, says Congress MLA Jitu Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a scathing attack on the state government, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari has said that police constable recruitment and MPTET exams have emerged as Vyapam scam 2. Patwari was talking to media here on Wednesday.

President of Congress media department, Patwari said that all rules were flouted in the exams. “More than 12.72 lakh youths applied for 6,000 posts of constables. Surprisingly, the exam was organised from January 8, 2022 to February 17, 2022 in 74 shifts,” said Patwari.

Raising questions, Patwari said going by the figures that PEB has made public, about 10,784 students appeared in one shift at all centres across the state, which means less than 100 students at one exam centre. “This raises suspicion as to why the tests were dragged for over 41 days - specially considering the past record of Vyapam,” said Patwari.

It also needs to be highlighted that exams were outsourced to agency and crores of rupees were wasted. Professional Examination Board, earlier known as Vyapam, also overlooked ex-army quota in constable recruitment, he added.

Moreover, candidates have said that they received phone calls. The callers demanded money to increase their numbers. “Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should immediately take action,” Patwari added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:07 PM IST