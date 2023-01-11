Indore: 'Use of IT should be maximised to ensure first-rate power supply'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Maximum use of Information Technology (IT) should be made for ensuring good electricity supply to the consumers and error- free billing. This will ease the work of the company, as well as increase the satisfaction and positivity of the electricity consumer.” said, Sanjay Dubey in a meeting of power officers at the headquarters of MPLAD on January 10.

He said that the focus should be on the implementation of government schemes and consumer services and the maintenance works should also be recorded on the portal at the same time along with the photo, so that centralised information can be kept.

The principal secretary gave instructions to make the work related to Urjas Portal and the Urjas App and services more effective and to ensure 100 per cent metering in big villages in a planned manner like in cities.

Dubey said, “It is the era of computer and IT, manual work should be less, especially in billing." He asked to pay special attention to error-free and estimated consumption bills.”

Amit Tomar, managing director, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electrical Distribution Company, said that it is being ensured that the scope of IT is expanded and this is being done under the direction of executive director Manoj Jhanwar.