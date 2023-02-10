Indore: Urgent need to reduce carbon emission to save future, says Experts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Increasing emission of carbon is posing a serious challenge and climate change is a defining issue. It requires immediate and radical action, as it continues to impact current and future generations.

The experts of the automobile industry expressed their though on in a workshop organised by CII Malwa Zone on Reducing Carbon Footprints at Brilliant Convention Centre on Thursday.

Siddhant Gupta, senior general manager, Arun Victor Paulraj, senior general manager, EKI Energy Services Ltd & Atul Nangare, manager, Infinite Solutions addressed the session.

They said that the climate change is one of the most pressing issues which are being faced globally. Rising temperatures, sea levels, and extreme weather are being experienced in all parts of the world. These events have a negative impact on human health and the environment.

They explained various ways to reduce own carbon footprint through the concepts of carbon footprinting, carbon credits, and carbon markets & its importance in international market.

MS Shankar, vice president, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd & Vishwas Fakya, general manager, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, Pithampur presented a case study & explained how VE Commercial Vehicles ltd is contributing in making better and green environment & reducing carbon footprints. The session was well attended by 50+ delegates from various manufacturing industries of the region.

