Indore: Urban bodies should increase revenue, pay attention to cleanliness, says PR department commissioner Narahari

Indore: Urban Administration and Public Relations Department commissioner P Narahari on Saturday said that urban bodies should increase their revenue collection and also pay special attention to cleanliness.

Narahari was holding a meeting of chief municipal officers, municipal commissioners and project development officers of all urban bodies of Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur and Khandwa districts of Indore division.

Urban body-wise review was done of the works conducted under the Clean India Mission and Housing Scheme for all. During this, Swachh Bharat Mission director Manish Singh, chief executive officer of District Panchayat, Roshan Kumar Singh, SDM Harsud Parikshit Jhande, additional commissioner Meenakshi Singh were also present.

Narahari instructed all the officers in the meeting to pay special attention to revenue collection to increase the income of their urban bodies.

Also, keeping the cleanliness survey 2020 in mind, he directed officers concerned to accord top priority to cleanliness work in their respective urban bodies.

Narahari said that all the urban bodies can impose sanitation cess and spend the income received only on sanitation related works.

In the meeting, he made a detailed review of the progress of construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Chief Minister's Housing Mission and said that in the construction works that have been completed, the ‘Grah Pravesh’ of the concerned beneficiary should be organised in a ceremonial manner.

He also reviewed the progress of Credit Link Subsidy Scheme in the meeting. It was informed in the meeting that the management of Ultratech Cement had agreed to take all the polythene coming from garbage collection in the four districts.

Narahari instructed issuing show-cause notices to the chief municipal officers of Anjar and Maheshwar as progress in cleanliness was found to be unsatisfactory. Apart from this, the chief municipal authorities of Palsud, Sanawad, Chhanera and Nepanagar will also be issued show-cause notice for showing very little increase in revenue collection.

Peddle to monitor sanitation related works: Narahari directed all the CMOs to take a round of their respective cities by cycle from 6 am onwards, so that monitoring of sanitation related works can be done better. He said that if there is cleanliness in the cities, diseases will spread less and people will be healthy.