Indore: UPSC Toppers Motivate Students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An event, organised by FeedBox College Club and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, (DAVV) to motivate and inspire the youth concluded on Wednesday.

Jatin Jain (UPSC AIR 91) and Shrusti Jain (UPSC AIR 165) were key speakers. Both of them are DAVV IET alumni. Both shared their success stories and challenges faced during preparation. A question and answer session followed in which the audience also got answers to their queries. Dealing with failures was also covered in the seminar.

In fact, Jatin had succeeded in emerging as MP topper in his third attempt. Their words resonated with the young minds in the audience, instilling a sense of purpose and a belief in the power of hard work. Dr Sanjiv Tokekar, the director of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), DAVV, Dr Renu Jain, vice chancellor DAVV and others were present.