Indore Updates: Fire Breaks Out At Eatery In Kothari Market & Aerodrome Police Station | FP Photo

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a kachori shop in Kothari Market around 6 am on Saturday. The raging flames spread to a nearby cloth store. Preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit, as the shop was closed at the time of the incident. The kachori shop was completely gutted while the nearby Bharat Cloth Store also suffered damage.

According to the fire brigade, the incident occurred around 6 am at Mittal Kachori Shop in Kothari Market owned by Rajat Mittal. The shop was closed at the time as it usually opens at 9:00 am. The firefighters used approximately 20k litres of water to extinguish the fire. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot for firefighting operation which continued for more than two hours.

Seven Seized Vehicles Damaged In Fire At Police Station

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a separate incident, a fire broke out among seized cars parked at the Aerodrome police station late on Friday night. The blaze was extinguished within an hour. However, seven cars were damaged including their wheels and seats. According to the police, the incident at the police station occurred around 1:30 am.

A police personnel noticed smoke emanating from the parked cars and immediately informed the fire brigade. The firefighters used 10k litres of water to douse the flames completely. Several cars had been parked there for a long time as part of different cases and seven of them were damaged in the fire. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that ACP Malharganj Vivek Singh Chauhan will investigate the matter to know the exact circumstances under which the fire occurred.