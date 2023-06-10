Indore: Unique Fusion Of Raga And Film Music

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Abhishek Gawade, in collaboration with Saregama, orchestrated an event that seamlessly blended raga-based classical bandishes and popular film songs and dance. The audience embraced this concept, turning it into a success. Rasika Gawde, Trupti Kulkarni, and Shilpa Masurkar enthralled with their soul-stirring raagdari renditions, while Prassan Rao, Dhawal Chandwadkar, and Surmukhi Raman captivated with their mesmerising performances of beloved film tunes. Nivedita Pandya dazzled with her dance moves, perfectly synchronised with special songs. The event witnessed various talents, with notable contributions from Sanjay Patel Bhaiya, Nitesh Shetty, and a host of other accomplished artists. Distinguished guests, including Sanjay Lunawat, Manish Porwal, Sunil Joshi, and more, added to the grandeur of the evening.

