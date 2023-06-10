 Indore: Unique Fusion Of Raga And Film Music
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Unique Fusion Of Raga And Film Music

Indore: Unique Fusion Of Raga And Film Music

Nivedita Pandya dazzled with her dance moves, perfectly synchronised with special songs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 04:36 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Abhishek Gawade, in collaboration with Saregama, orchestrated an event that seamlessly blended raga-based classical bandishes and popular film songs and dance. The audience embraced this concept, turning it into a success. Rasika Gawde, Trupti Kulkarni, and Shilpa Masurkar enthralled with their soul-stirring raagdari renditions, while Prassan Rao, Dhawal Chandwadkar, and Surmukhi Raman captivated with their mesmerising performances of beloved film tunes. Nivedita Pandya dazzled with her dance moves, perfectly synchronised with special songs. The event witnessed various talents, with notable contributions from Sanjay Patel Bhaiya, Nitesh Shetty, and a host of other accomplished artists. Distinguished guests, including Sanjay Lunawat, Manish Porwal, Sunil Joshi, and more, added to the grandeur of the evening.

Read Also
Indore: Rs 40 Cr. To Be Deposited In Accounts Of 4 Lakh Women
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Unique Fusion Of Raga And Film Music

Indore: Unique Fusion Of Raga And Film Music

Indore: Over 4 Lakh Ladli Behnas To Get Rs 1000 Each Today

Indore: Over 4 Lakh Ladli Behnas To Get Rs 1000 Each Today

Indore: Workshop On “Save Water, Plant Trees”

Indore: Workshop On “Save Water, Plant Trees”

Indore: Groom, Baraatis Pedal To Bride's Home 

Indore: Groom, Baraatis Pedal To Bride's Home 

MPPSC Fills State Service Posts After Four Years, Recruitments Done On 87% Of Total Vacancies

MPPSC Fills State Service Posts After Four Years, Recruitments Done On 87% Of Total Vacancies