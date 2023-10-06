 Indore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Laxshmi Bai Nagar Railway Station, Announces Re-Development On Mahakal Lok Theme
According to information, Railway Minister Vaishnaw arrived at Indore today and inspected the Laxshmi Bai Nagar Railway Station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the launch of Vande Bharat and trial run of Indore Metro, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw  had announced redevelopment of Laxshmi Bai Nagar railway station on the theme of Mahakal temple, in a media interaction on Friday. 

According to information, Railway Minister Vaishnaw arrived at Indore today and inspected the Laxshmi Bai Nagar Railway Station and also performed bhoomi-pujan on the land from where the development work of the new railway station has to be started. 

While addressing the media, the minister announced that 4 new railway cargo complexs will be built around Indore city, under Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojna. 

Also, the connectivity of Indore would be improved by connecting the city from 4 new directions, i.e. Indore- Budhni, Indore- Dahod, Indore- Khandwa and Indore- Manmar. Now, Indore will have connectivity from 6 directions. Earlier, the connectivity was from 2 directions, i.e. Indore - Ratmlam Barnagar and Indore - Dewas.

While announcing all these future development projects, the minister also said that in the upcoming days, Indore will become a huge Railway Hub, according to which other passenger amenities would be introduced. 

Also, preparations are going on to conduct a virtual bhoomi-pujan of the land from where Indore Railway Station redevelopment has to be initiated.

