Indore: Unidentified person booked for rumour about ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police here registered an offence on Friday against an unidentified person for spreading rumours on social media about the death of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, an official said.

Local BJP leader and former corporator Sudhir Dedge lodged a complaint, on the basis of which a case was filed against an unidentified person under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Sarafa police station inspector Sunil Sharma told PTI.

Along with his written complaint, Dedge attached a screenshot of the social media post, which wrongly mentioned about the death of 78-year-old Mahajan. "With that, our cyber inquiry would try to trace the person who first spread the rumour," he added.