Indore: Unhygienic conditions in chocolate factory that used child labour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of food safety officers raided the same chocolate factory in Lasudia area, from where the labour department officials and Childline rescued 10 kids a couple of days ago and seized wafers and confectionaries on Sunday. The officials have also sealed the factory.

The officials raided the confectionary manufacturing unit – IO Ventures Pvt Ltd - on the tip provided by rescued children who informed the officials about adulteration in confectionary products and the unhygienic conditions under which they were being prepared.

“The 10 kids (child labourers) rescued from the factory had informed us that adulterated food products are being made there in unhygienic conditions. On the directions of collector Ilayaraja T, we raided the factory and found manufacturing and storing confectionery wafers of different brands,” food safety officer N Shrivastava told media.

He said that the sales manager Adarsh Kushwaha informed them that job work for various companies was done and they manufacture and supply wafers to them.

“The team has collected six samples of Too Much wafers chocolate layer, Cherry Too Much chocolate coated wafers, Cherry Classic chocolate coated wafers and ingredients including cocoa powder, sugar, and flour from the spot. We have also seized 276 kg of wafers in 21 cartons worth Rs 36,000. Samples have been sent to state food testing laboratory, Bhopal for examination,” the food safety officer said.

Notably, Childline and Aas organisation rescued 10 children, including four boys and six girls who were working as child labourers in the factory, on Friday. Children informed CWC that they were forced to work in damp and unhealthy conditions and there were paid only minimum wages. Also, they were abused by the supervisor of the factory.

