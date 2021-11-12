Indore: Under Vaccination Maha Abhiyan more than 72K people vaccinated on second day

Indore

People have started showing enthusiasm for getting vaccinated with the second dose of Covid vaccine as over 72,000 more people were inoculated on the second day of Vaccination Maha Abhiyan.

With this, over 1.40 lakh people were vaccinated in the last two days which is double than the number of people inoculated in the last fortnight.

With the boost in vaccination, the number of people vaccinated with at least one dose rose to over 29.71 lakh while over 18.91 lakh people have taken the second dose as well.

The pace of vaccinations was slow on Thursday morning as the Health department officials had started on 400 vaccination sites with the target of vaccinating over 1 lakh people but it increased in the afternoon as the number increased to 72,000 till 8 pm on Thursday evening.

“We have achieved an over target as we got the official target of vaccinating 50,000 people on the second day. However, we pushed our limits and had increased the target to 1 lakh people and we could reach the target of 72,000,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Moreover, over 10,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated so far with the first dose of vaccine while over 4000 pregnant women have taken the second dose as well.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:49 AM IST