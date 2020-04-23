Indore: Unclaimed currency notes found at police control room

Indore: Currency notes worth Rs 3500 were found lying in the police control room on Wednesday evening, alarming the policemen present there, as there was no one to claim it. The notes were seized by Reserve Inspector Jai Singh Tomar, after sanitising them. Similar incidents of currency notes lying on roads have been reported in a few places in the city, leading the police to believe that the notes might be infected with coronavirus and had been deliberately thrown there to spread the infection. At present, the Special Branch and the Crime Branch are investigating all such cases.

It was RI Tomar who saw the currency notes first and informed the senior officers. He first sanitised the notes and then put them in a plastic bag. The seniors told Tomar to check the CCTV footage to see how the notes reached there. It is possible that the notes fell out of the pocket of some policeman who had come to the control room for some work. If the notes had been thrown deliberately, then action would be taken against that person, officials said.

Six days ago, Hira Nagar police had recovered Rs 6,400 in notes from Khatipura area. Then, it was believed that the notes had been thrown by antisocials to spread coronavirus through the notes. However, police checked the CCTVs and found that the notes had fallen from the pocket of an LPG cylinder delivery boy. Some days later, notes were found in the Tukoganj area also.