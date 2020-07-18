Indore: ‘UK’s lady doc, courier staffer’ dupe trader of Rs 9.55 lakh in name of marriage

Indore: This is a tale of how a marriage proposal can get botched.

A pesticide trader was reportedly duped of Rs 9.55 lakh by a woman posing as a doctor from the UK. Elder brother of the trader approached the Crime Branch office and lodged a complaint against unidentified person/s on Saturday.

THE COMPLAIN SAID

ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said trader Suresh Pathak suffered losses on June 4, 2020. His elder brother Mukesh, in his complaint, mentions that (brother) Suresh had uploaded his detailed resume on a matrimonial website some time back. After a few days, one “Asmita” contacted him and informed that she is a doctor from the United Kingdom and was interested in a marriage alliance with him. Following this, they started chatting on mobile.

THE ‘AFFAIR’

They even shared their photos after which the girl said that she would be sending a gift courier addressed to him. When the gift arrived, she told him over phone that she had sent a laptop, mobile phone, watch and platinum items and 310 pounds as a gift. After a few days, a courier company “employee” informed Suresh that there were pounds in the courier and so he had to procure a “certificate” and submit Rs 89000 to receive the same in Indian currency. The complainant paid the money to the courier “employee” but he didn’t receive the parcel.

THE CHEAT STORY

Later, the courier company informed the complainant that he had to open an account with Royal Bank after which he could withdraw the foreign currency in exchange. He demanded Rs 1.97 lakh more to transfer the cash.

Meanwhile, on several pretexts, the complainant got calls from “someone” from Royal Bank and on several accounts he was asked to pay “fees” to receive the pound.

Finally, after coughing up Rs 9.55 lakh on several accounts and installments, Suresh realized that he had been duped. Meanwhile, “Asmita” too stopped calling him. Crime Branch is investigating the case and trying to trace the accused involved in the cheating case.