Indore-Ujjain Track Doubling: Operations Of 20 City-bound Trains To Be Affected From Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty city-bound trains would be affected by the block taken by the railway for track doubling work of Indore-Ujjain section for a fortnight starting Thursday. Of these, four trains each would be terminated and short-terminated while 12 would be diverted.

According to official information, the doubling work of the section is in the final stage. Following the commissioning of the railway line, track linking is going on. To complete these works railway has taken the block between Barlia to Manglia Gaon for a fortnight.

Cancelled trains

-Train number 09535 Mhow-Ratlam DEMU Special to be cancelled from December 15 to 30.

-Train number 09536 Ratlam-Mhow DEMU Special from December 15 to 30.

-Train number 09354 Indore Ujjain Passenger Special from December 15 to 30.

-Train number 09353 Ujjain Indore Passenger Special from December 15 to 30.

Short Terminated/Orginating Trains

- Train number 18234 Bilaspur-Indore Express to be short- terminated at Ujjain railway station from December 14 to 29 and will remain cancelled between Ujjain and Indore.

- Train No. 18233 Indore-Bilaspur Express, from Indore will remain cancelled between Indore and Ujjain from December 15 to December 30.

- Train No. 22983 Kota Indore Express from Kota will be short-terminated at Maxi station from December 15 to 30 and will remain cancelled between Maksi and Indore.

- Train No. 22984 Indore Kota Express will remain cancelled between Indore and Maxi.

Diverted Trains

- Train number 12919 Mhow-Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra Express will run via Laxmibainagar-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ujjain from December 15 to 30.

- Train No. 12920 Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra Express will run via Ujjain, Fatehabad and Laxmi Bainagar from December 14 to 29.

- Train No. 19344 Chhindwara -Indore Express will run via Ujjain, Fatehabad and Laxmi Bainagar from December 14 to 29.

- Train No. 19343 Indore Seoni Express from Indore will run via Laxmi Bainagar-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ujjain from December 15 to 30.

- Train number 20974 Rameshwaram Firozpur Express from Rameshwaram will run via Ujjain, Fatehabad, Chandravatiganj and Ratlam from December 19 to 26.

- Train number 20974 Rameshwaram Firozpur Express from Rameshwaram will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ratlam between December 19 and 26.

- Train No. 22941 Indore Udhampur Express will run from December 18 to 25 via Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ratlam-Nagda.

- Train No. 19313 Indore Patna Express from Indore will run

via Laxmibainagar-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ujjain from December 18 to December 27.

- Train No. 19314 Patna Indore Express will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj- Laxmi Bainagar from December 15 to December 29.

- Train No. 19321 Indore Patna Express will run via Laxmibainagar-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Ujjain from December 16 to December 30

-Train No. 19322 Patna Indore Express will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj- Laxmi Bainagar from December 18 to December 25

-Train No. 19308 Indore Express will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad

Chandravatiganj- Laxmi Bainagar from December 15 to December 29.