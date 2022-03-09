Indore: UGC sends reminder as agriculture college sits on ragging complaint

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With no progress in six days, University Grants Commission (UGC) has reportedly sent a reminder to College of Agriculture at Indore which has not submitted an inquiry report over a complaint of ragging by a student.

Sources in UGC told Free Press that the UGC’s anti-ragging helpline has sent a reminder to college dean Sharad Kumar Choudhary asking him to submit a probe report to the higher education regulator.

A complainant of ragging had reached UGC from College of Agriculture at Indore on March 3.

The UGC had directed the college to get the complaint probed and report back.

The college had forwarded the complaint to the anti-ragging committee asking it to probe into the matter.

UGC had also spoken to the college dean and lab technician over the matter.

Meanwhile, the complainant is in touch with UGC officials. He reportedly informed UGC officials that the college is not doing anything on his complainant.

When contacted, the college stated that the probe is still going on.

ALSO READ Indore: Former Lok Sabha speaker underlines need to empower rural women

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:45 AM IST