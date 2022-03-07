Indore: UGC closes IET ragging case as complaint found untrue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 12 days after Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET)'s inquiry found a ragging complaint untrue, University Grants Commission closed the case.

The higher education regulator has informed IET director Sanjeev Tokekar that the ragging complaint received from a student of the institute has been closed.

Claiming to be a hosteller, an IET student had lodged a complaint with Anti-Ragging Helpline of UGC alleging that he was ragged by senior hostellers. He had named three students in his complaint. The UGC had forwarded the complaint to IET which handed over the matter to the anti-ragging committee.

The anti-ragging committee noted that two out of three students, the complainant had named in this complaint, actually do not reside in the institute hostel.

The inquiry also found out that the third student was also not involved in any such incident.

The institute had readied an inquiry report dispatched to Anti-Ragging Helpline on February 23 with recommendation to close the complaint as it’s untrue.

