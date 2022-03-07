Student from Indore studying in Ukraine returns home, thanks Centre for evacuation

Indore: On Sunday evening, an Indian student studying at Ukraine's International Black Sea University arrived in Indore and thanked the Central Government for safely evacuating him from the war country.

Harsh, a student studying MBBS at the University of Mykolaiv, arrived in his hometown of Mayur Nagar and was greeted by his neighbours, who garlanded him. Harsh's mother, Pragati Mandloi, stated, "I am very happy today. I thank the Central government and PM Narendra Modi. After the war broke out in Ukraine, my family members and I were depressed. I am proud that I am an Indian citizen."

Harsh said, "I am a fourth-year MBBS student. On March 1, we arranged a bus and reached Moldova. From there, the Indian Embassy took us to Romania. It was very difficult to reach Moldova. We had to wait for 6 hours at the Ukraine border. Now, I am worried about further studies. It seems like it will be difficult to continue our studies in a war-torn country. My father is a photographer and he had borrowed a loan for my education. I request the Indian authorities to allow us to continue our study in India itself."



India has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that around 13,300 people returned to India from Ukraine so far by 63 flights under Operation Ganga.

ALSO READ AirAsia India joins Operation Ganga; operates evacuation flight to Romania

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:42 AM IST