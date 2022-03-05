AirAsia India joins Operation Ganga; operates evacuation flight to Romania

AirAsia India has announced that it has joined Operation Ganga to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Romania.

With the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back stranded Indians as part of the repatriation efforts, AirAsia India's maiden rescue flight under Operation Ganga, departed from Suceava to New Delhi carrying over 170 guests safely on March 4.

"We look forward to supporting the Government's effort in this noble cause with a few more evacuation flights.”,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Wadia group's low cost carrier Go First on Friday said it has joined the evacuation mission of bringing home Indians from war-torn Ukraine. The carrier today flew its first evacuation flight to Budapest on Thursday via Kuwait to bring home stranded Indian nationals and returned with 177 passengers on its A-320 aircraft.

Go First will operate two flights daily till March 10, 2022 as part of the Operation Ganga mission. It will also endeavor to provide any additional flights as the Ministry of External affairs may require.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:15 AM IST