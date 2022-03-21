Indore: UG second & final year exams start, no case of malpractice reported in first shift

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) commenced second and final year exams of traditional undergraduate courses on Monday.

Nearly 1.3 lakh students in BA, BCom and BSc courses are taking exams. In the first shift of exams held from 7 am to 10 am, no case of malpractice was reported from any of the exam centers.

DAVV has set up a total of 203 centers for the exams which are being held in offline mode.

Around 70650 students are taking second year exams whereas 60100 students are appearing in final year exams.

The exams are being held in three shifts from 7 am to 6 pm.

While BCom papers are being held from 7 am to 10 am, BSc exams are scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm and BA from 3 pm to 6 pm.

This is for the first time the final and second year examinations of traditional UG courses are being held simultaneously.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that no case of use of unfair means by any student was reported so far.

