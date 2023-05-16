Indore: U20 to be a zero waste event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday said that U20 event to be hosted by Indore Municipal Corporation at Brilliant Conventional Centre on May 18 would be a zero waste event.

“Delegates will also be provided with kits containing bags, pens, bottles, booklets, notepads and other materials made from reused materials,” said Bhargav.

These and other decisions were taken in a review meeting held at City Bus Office on Monday.

Buoyed by the success of Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) sammelan and G-20 meeting, IMC in association with All India Institute of Local Self Government (AIILSG) is going to hold U20 event on the theme “Reinventing Urban Governance for Indian Cities” in city on May 18.

Mayors and commissioners from more than 50 cities, CEOs of smart cities, experts from various fields, representatives of various organisations and corporate houses, representatives of technical institutions and think tanks would participate in the event.

The event is aimed at enhancing collaboration by fostering meaningful discussions and inspires innovative solutions to challenges being experienced in India's urban areas.

Delegates arriving at the airport would receive Malwa pagdi. Besides, help desk and registration desk would also be set up at the venue for the convenience of the delegates.

The civic body officials have been told to run a special campaign in the city to maintain cleanliness.

“Indore has been adjudged cleanest city of the country for six times in a row. We want delegates to see on the ground why we are cleanest city,” Bhargav said.