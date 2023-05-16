 Indore: Auto driver snatches woman’s phone, held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Auto driver snatches woman’s phone, held

Indore: Auto driver snatches woman’s phone, held

As the woman raised an alarm, Subedar Sumit Biloniya and his team chased the accused and caught him near Agrasen Square.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An auto driver tried to snatch mobile phone of a woman but was caught by traffic police cops at Navlakha Square.

Police said that at Navlakha Square, Rukmanibai, who was waiting for bus to go to Palda was talking on phone. Suddenly, a man in an auto snatched her mobile phone.

As the woman raised an alarm, Subedar Sumit Biloniya and his team chased the accused and caught him near Agrasen Square. The accused was handed over to Sanyogitaganj Police Station for further action.

Read Also
Indore: Notorious molester, eve-teaser held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Auto driver snatches woman’s phone, held

Indore: Auto driver snatches woman’s phone, held

Indore: Notorious molester, eve-teaser held

Indore: Notorious molester, eve-teaser held

Indore: Girl ‘falls’ from fifth floor of hostel, critical

Indore: Girl ‘falls’ from fifth floor of hostel, critical

Indore: Recovery of naked body, injured woman a puzzle for cops

Indore: Recovery of naked body, injured woman a puzzle for cops

Indore: Malwa Utsav concludes with Shiv Leela

Indore: Malwa Utsav concludes with Shiv Leela