Indore: Auto driver snatches woman’s phone, held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An auto driver tried to snatch mobile phone of a woman but was caught by traffic police cops at Navlakha Square.

Police said that at Navlakha Square, Rukmanibai, who was waiting for bus to go to Palda was talking on phone. Suddenly, a man in an auto snatched her mobile phone.

As the woman raised an alarm, Subedar Sumit Biloniya and his team chased the accused and caught him near Agrasen Square. The accused was handed over to Sanyogitaganj Police Station for further action.