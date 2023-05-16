Indore: Notorious molester, eve-teaser held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A notorious eve-teaser was arrested on Monday night. He had terrorized women in Scheme Number 78.

He was identified as Shreekant Chaturvedi (26) of Satna. Several cases are registered against him with Khajrana and Vijay Nagar police stations.

Police said that the accused used to roam in the area and used to molest single woman. He had also tried to rape a few. This had created panic in the area.

Police said that eight cases were registered him in the past. He had been eve-teasing and molesting women for the last four to five days.

Owing to his act, men had started guarding houses and colonies in the area to protect womenfolk.