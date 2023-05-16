 Indore: Girl ‘falls’ from fifth floor of hostel, critical
It was revealed that she was under stress over studies

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl fell down from fifth floor of a hostel in Chhoti Gwaltoli police station area on Monday. She was preparing for CA. The hostel staff rushed the girl to a hospital where her condition was described as critical till reports last came in.

According to Chhoti Gwaltoli police, Palak Dixit of Narsinghpur fell from the fifth floor of hostel late on Sunday night. She was admitted in the ICU of a city hospital.

Police recorded statement of hostel warden. It was revealed that she was under stress over studies. She had switched off her mobile and gone somewhere.

She had also sent message to her roommate at night saying, "I am sorry that I am leaving you". The hostel informed the family about the matter in the night. Police said that the girl was not in a position to give a statement.

