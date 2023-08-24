 Indore: Two Women Booked For Allowing Child Labourers At Their Firm
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were booked for allowing child labour at their firm in the Lasudia area, police said on Wednesday. The child labourers had been rescued by the Labour Department in June.

According to Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni, the Labour Department had rescued five children from a firm of Lisa and Janhavi Kasturi in SDA Compound in the Lasudia area in June month. After that, the Labour Department had written a letter to the police to lodge an FIR.

The police have registered a case against the firm owner women under the relevant section and started a search for them.

