Indore: Two- wheeler rally carried out by Art of Living

Two-wheeler rally was taken out from various centers of The Art of Living organization for the purpose of public awareness.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 02:46 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to spread awareness before arrival of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the city, a two-wheeler rally was organised by the Art of Living centers on March 19. He is going to visit the city from March 25 to March 27. Two-wheeler rally was taken out from various centers of The Art of Living organization for the purpose of public awareness.

Nilesh More from Sudama Nagar Centre, Vinayak Balchandani from Kanchag Bagh Centre, Aditya Rajani from Saket Centre, Sachin Khandelwal from the LIG Center, under the leadership of Shefali Malviya from Vijay Nagar Center.

Thousands of youths participated in the rally. A rally was taken out throughout the city singing bhajans, at 5.30 pm. People gathered at Aroravanshi Dharamshala and from there people from all the centers reached the Brilliant Convention together. The rally ended with Guru Pooja and Satsang at the Brilliant Convention.

