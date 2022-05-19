Indore: Two WDs provide much-needed relief from rising temperature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two successive western disturbances (WDs) have provided the much-needed relief from the rising temperatures in the city. According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the temperature will remain the same till May 23 as it may drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius more after May 20.

“However, a slight rise in temperature could be seen on Thursday and the temperature will remain close to 41-42 degrees Celsius. An increase in temperature won’t take place after May 19 and it will decrease to 39 degrees Celsius in the coming days,” scientist of the Indian Meteorological Department Ved Prakash Singh said. He added that one western disturbance lies over Iran, while another lies over Pakistan.

‘Pre-monsoon rain’

‘Due to two successive western disturbances, temperatures across the state remain close to normal except in a few districts, such as Nowgaon. The weather will remain partly cloudy in the western parts of the state and relief from the rising temperatures will continue. The temperature in Indore will witness a rise of 1 degree Celsius on May 19 but will decrease again on May 20-21. The Indore region may witness pre-monsoon showers by June 4-5 and events of thunderstorms would start after May 28’ — Ved Prakash Singh, scientist, Indian Meteorological Department

Temperature statistics

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius and the night temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, both stuck to the normal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:57 AM IST