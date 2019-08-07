Indore: Two traders thrashed over argument with woman

Indore: Two traders were thrashed by four men following an argument with a man who was abusing a girl over a petty issue on MG Road on Tuesday.

Police booked the accused on the complaint of a trader and started a search for them.

Central Kotwali police station incharge BD Tripathi said that a case under Section 452, 324 of IPC has been registered against Javed and his three aides on the complaint of trader Jagdish Khatri.

He stated in the complaint that Javed and his accomplices entered his shop and thrashed him and trader Gopi Morwani badly. Gopi runs shop of purse and belts on MG Road near Kothari Market Square. The investigation is underway in the case.

It is said that a woman had came for shopping with her mother and she had parked her scooter near Gurudwara. She was taking out her scooter without seeing back side when a couple came on a bike hit her scooter.

She told them sorry but the couple was continuously arguing with her. The man later started using abusive words for her when traders Gopi and Jagdish tried to intervene but the man started arguing with him.

The traders thrashed the man. After a few minutes, Javed along with his three accomplices reached the spot and thrashed Gopi and Jagdish black and blue. Gopi is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Sources claimed that Javed was caught by the people while his accomplices managed to flee.