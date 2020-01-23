Indore: Two spurious catechu factories busted

Indore: Continuing its action against adulterated food products and medicines consecutively on the third day, a joint team of city crime branch and food and drug administration department officials busted two factories of spurious catechu (kattha) and sweet betel nuts (Supari) in Tejaji Nagar and Palda area. Police have also arrested seven people from the factories including two owners who are brothers.

According to police, acting on a tip off, the team raided at two factories located in Mirzapur village in Tejaji Nagar Police Station area and in Palda under Bhanwarkuan police station area on Wednesday night.

“The accused were preparing spurious kattha and supari with poor quality raw material and in unhygienic environment. The accused were also using gambier, tannin, starch, perfume, rotten betel nuts, paraffin wax and perfume flavors to prepare the spurious products,” police said.

The accused were selling products in the name of Satguru Products and selling the spurious material in the name of high quality products.