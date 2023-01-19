Indore: Two sentenced to 6 months in jail for adulterated curd   

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Wednesday sent two convicts to six months of imprisonment for adulterating curd sold in their dairy shop.

The court of special magistrate Arvind Singh Gurjar sent accused Anil and Kailash Upadhyay to jail.

Assistant district prosecution officer Ramveer Singh Jatav said that on March 13, 2008, the complainant Food Inspector Sachin Logaria, during his regular visit inspected M/s Baba Doodh Dahi Bhandar at Devi Ahilya Marg.

A sample of curd, which the seller said was made of buffalo milk, was taken for checking the standard levels. 750 grams of curd was taken in a clean and hygienic food-grade plastic jar and sent to State Food Testing Laboratory Bhopal for testing. Adulteration was found in the sample and therefore a complaint was registered against the accused.

Read Also Indore: Absconding murder accused arrested

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)