Indore: Absconding murder accused arrested

-He was carrying a bounty of Rs 10,000 on his head

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A murder accused who was absconding was arrested by the crime branch on Tuesday. He along with his friends had killed a youth following an argument in the MIG area last month. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest. 

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, they arrested Adil Ali, a resident of Chhoti Khajrani area of the city. He and another accused were booked under sections 302, 323, and 294 of the IPC. Adil along with other youths attacked a youth named Tushar with a sharp-edged weapon following an argument between them over a petty issue on December 16. In this case, the MIG police had already arrested some of the accused, and Adil was on the run. 

He was handed over to the MIG police station staff for further investigation. While absconding, the accused was hiding in Kota, Nagpur, Bhopal and other places. Police said that he had 11 prior cases registered against him.

