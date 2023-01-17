Indore: Rs 73 lakh awarded to 45 crime victims, dependants

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In 45 cases, Rs 73,27,000 was awarded to victims in criminal cases said District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) secretary and district judge Manish Kumar Shrivastava on Monday.

He said under the Madhya Pradesh Crime Victim Compensation Scheme, 2015, it is the responsibility of District Legal Services Authority to ensure that crime victims / their dependents, who have suffered loss or damage as a result of the crimes like murder, rape, acid attack etc and need rehabilitation, are provided compensation under the scheme.

Srivastava said that compensation of Rs 61,32,000 in 41 cases of sexual offences and Rs 11,95,000 in 4 cases of murder has been ordered to be paid as to the victims of the crime and the dependents of the deceased. In this way, in the year 2022, a total of 45 cases were resolved and a total award of Rs 73,27,000 was ordered.

Srivastava said Victim Compensation Scheme Committee appeals to the general public that they should approach the DLSA in case they are victims of crimes like murder, rape, acid attack, grievous injury, and get compensated.

