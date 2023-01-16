Indore: 42 imported liquor bottles seized from property dealer's bungalow

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the State Excise Department raided a bungalow of a property dealer and recovered imported liquor worth Rs 5 lakh from there, an officer said on Sunday. The bungalow owner could not show the paper to keep the imported liquor after which the officers booked him under the relevant section of the Excise Act and further investigation is underway.

On the instructions of senior officers, a team of Excise officers, Rajiv Mudgal, Nitin Ashapure, Rakesh Mandloi, constable Arvind Sharma and Nisha Shaktawat raided the bungalow of Ramesh Khemani in the Silver Springs Township on Bypass Road on Saturday and recovered 42 imported sealed liquor bottles from there.

The liquor was kept in a room on the second floor of the bungalow from where it was seized by the excise officers. Khemani was also there and could not present any document or license to keep imported liquor bottles.

Joint team raids dhabas, 18 cases registered

A joint team of excise circle Chhawni, Kachhi Mohalla, Raj Mohalla, Bombay Bazar and the team of Excise Internal-2 launched a special drive against the dhabas on Bypass Road and registered 18 cases against their owners for serving liquor illegally on Saturday night.

Following the complaints that liquor was being served at the dhabas, the team raided Mahal Dhaba in Tillor Khurd and recovered beer bottles, whiskey and rum bottles from there. A case was also registered against the dhaba owner.

Later, the team raided Jungle Cafe where people were consuming liquor illegally. Liquor was also being consumed at Veera Di Mehfil Dhaba so the owner of the dhaba was booked under relevant sections. Kila Kothi, Balle Balle and other dhabas were also raided by the Excise team and cases were registered against the responsible persons as well.

