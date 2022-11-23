Indore: Two professors in endless wait—for different reasons!

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An intriguing tale of two professors-in-waiting, albeit for different reasons! One is waiting for his appointment order as exam controller to arrive, while another is sitting in the same chair, in seemingly endless wait for the former to report for duty on his new assignment so that he can happily go back to his teaching department. Both professors’ fate has been hanging fire for the past 40 days.

Dr SS Thakur was appointed as exam controller at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in October, but he says he has not received the appointment order till date. “I was notified verbally that I’d been deputed to the DAVV exam controller’s post. I even read about it in the newspapers, but the copy of the order is yet to reach my mailbox,” says Thakur, a member of the faculty at Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College.

He says his college will relieve him of his current duties only after he provides a copy of his appointment at DAVV to the principal. “I need a copy of my appointment order for the college to relieve me of my post. I’ve been eagerly waiting for it for the past 40 days,” he adds.

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) had issued an order of Thakur’s appointment at DAVV on deputation for looking after the exam controller’s affairs. A copy of his appointment order reached DAVV on October 12 and, since then, the university has been waiting for Thakur to report for duty.

Meanwhile, Institute of Engineering and Technology faculty member professor Ashesh Tiwari has been waiting as eagerly for Thakur to report to the university to take up his new assignment. Tiwari has been serving as exam controller for the past eight years. But, for the past four to five years, he has yearned to get back to his main role in full-time academics. He has expressed his desire to the authorities, and even resigned on a couple of occasions, but his resignation letters have been rejected both times. He still hopes that he will finally be relieved from the exam controller’s post once Thakur reports for duty at DAVV.